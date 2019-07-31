ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ExlService updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.86-2.98 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.86-2.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.79. 227,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,353. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ExlService has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $70.03.

Get ExlService alerts:

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of ExlService in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.