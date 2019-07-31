ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 491,900 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 532,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 10,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $663,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 920 shares in the company, valued at $61,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,892 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $120,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get ExlService alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ExlService by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,285,000 after purchasing an additional 48,222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,567 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 980,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,770 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 555,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

EXLS traded up $1.12 on Wednesday, reaching $69.49. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. ExlService has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.63%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.