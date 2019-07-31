EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.45. EVINE Live shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 230,548 shares trading hands.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of EVINE Live from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVINE Live from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.89.

EVINE Live (NASDAQ:EVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). EVINE Live had a negative return on equity of 59.00% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $131.52 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Tim Peterman purchased 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $125,000.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 328,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,500.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eyal Lalo purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,327. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVINE Live stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EVINE Live Inc (NASDAQ:EVLV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,846 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of EVINE Live worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVINE Live Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

