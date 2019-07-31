Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.92-1.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $477-482 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $474.07 million.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.70. Evertec has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $33.45.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Evertec had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 61.11%. The firm had revenue of $118.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Evertec will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evertec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a positive rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, General Counsel Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,843.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 27,940 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $821,715.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,312.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

