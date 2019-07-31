European Assets Trust (LON:EAT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $110.96

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and traded as low as $108.13. European Assets Trust shares last traded at $108.62, with a volume of 417,676 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 96.97, a quick ratio of 96.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.01 million and a P/E ratio of 23.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. European Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.49%.

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

