Eric Szustak Purchases 380,000 Shares of Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) Stock

Quinsam Capital Co. (CNSX:QCA) insider Eric Szustak bought 380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$38,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 480,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$48,050.

Eric Szustak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quinsam Capital alerts:

On Thursday, June 27th, Eric Szustak sold 110,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total transaction of C$19,800.00.

On Monday, June 24th, Eric Szustak sold 69,000 shares of Quinsam Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$13,110.00.

Shares of CNSX:QCA traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 131,030 shares. Quinsam Capital Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.09 and a 52 week high of C$1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as an investment and merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. The company primarily focuses on cannabis-related investments. Its activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Quinsam Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quinsam Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.