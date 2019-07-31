Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issues Earnings Results

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $669.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 2,379,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,147. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $62.40 and a 12-month high of $81.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.85%.

In related news, insider Alan W. George sold 35,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $2,669,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 36,353 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,774,824.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 185,173 shares of company stock worth $14,222,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.65.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

