Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cerner Co.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cerner in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst S. Draper now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Facebook from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cerner from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price objective on Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

CERN stock opened at $73.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. Cerner has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after acquiring an additional 307,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,593,000 after acquiring an additional 342,029 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 74,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Greisch bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.57 per share, for a total transaction of $608,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,468 shares of company stock worth $30,777,997 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.58%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.