Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 12.60%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share.

SC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 620 ($8.10) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Buckingham Research set a $77.00 target price on MSC Industrial Direct and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.43.

Shares of SC stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SC. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 125,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 393,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,149,000 after buying an additional 44,954 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 152,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 34,550 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $369,694.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,287.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $822,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Santander Consumer USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

