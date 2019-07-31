Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$90.00 at National Bank Financial

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$83.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$96.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$91.17.

Shares of EQB traded up C$11.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$91.78. The stock had a trading volume of 168,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,830. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$94.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$73.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.55.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.77 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$112.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 12.7799992 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.15, for a total transaction of C$213,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 654 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,532.10. Also, Director Brian Leland sold 1,936 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.50, for a total transaction of C$140,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 402 shares in the company, valued at C$29,145. Insiders have sold a total of 7,741 shares of company stock worth $558,345 over the last quarter.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

