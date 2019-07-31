EQM Midstream Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.16 (NYSE:EQM)

EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st.

EQM Midstream Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. EQM Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect EQM Midstream Partners to earn $4.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

Get EQM Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of EQM opened at $39.64 on Wednesday. EQM Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $38.24 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EQM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $113.00 target price on Dover and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

EQM Midstream Partners Company Profile

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EQM Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQM Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.