Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 376 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cummins by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,338,000 after acquiring an additional 350,979 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,085,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the last quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.73. 24,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,120. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.55. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.311 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.47%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

