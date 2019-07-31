Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,391 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West raised its position in AES by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 16,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in AES by 180.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 24,886 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in AES by 246.4% during the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 47,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 33,782 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in AES by 35.5% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,877,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MHI Funds LLC raised its position in AES by 44.2% during the second quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 164,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 50,415 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a $7.00 price target on CannTrust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.02.

Shares of AES traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,087,268. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. AES Corp has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AES Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. AES’s payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,582,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,570,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 2,482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $39,985,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

