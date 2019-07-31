Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,134 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 714,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,894,000 after purchasing an additional 97,061 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $432,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,557. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $153.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

