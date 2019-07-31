Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YNDX. Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. HSBC set a $122.00 target price on shares of Tiffany & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

NASDAQ:YNDX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.11. 443,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,677. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. Yandex NV has a twelve month low of $24.90 and a twelve month high of $42.37.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $41.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Yandex’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yandex NV will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

