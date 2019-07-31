Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush set a $190.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.88.

In other news, insider Aradhana Sarin sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $76,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,532. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 123,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total transaction of $15,625,063.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 428,567 shares of company stock valued at $53,420,869 over the last ninety days. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.02. The company had a trading volume of 389,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.56 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

