Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,190,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,853 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Mizuho set a $148.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of VF from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $164.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.41.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.48. 3,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,814. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $113.52 and a 12-month high of $181.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $508.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 27.35%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Further Reading: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.