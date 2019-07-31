Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2,244.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.20 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.96.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $21.96. The company had a trading volume of 121,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,436. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $23.54.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $59,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,680.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 3,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $70,739.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,983.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,754. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

