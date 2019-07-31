Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,956. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $31.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.