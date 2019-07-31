Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,614 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 245.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 192.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.79. 5,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.57. Realty Income Corp has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.2265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

In other Realty Income news, EVP Michael R. Pfeiffer sold 10,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $756,189.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,452.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,460 shares of company stock worth $1,366,521. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Capital One Financial raised Realty Income from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.