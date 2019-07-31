Epstein & White Financial LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Epstein & White Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,412,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,115.6% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,066.8% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $115.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,534,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,139,415. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $377.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

