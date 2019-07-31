EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.32-5.48 for the period.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $84.00 price target on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of EPR Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.83.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

NYSE EPR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 381,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,714. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.95. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.03 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

In other EPR Properties news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $382,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

Read More: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.