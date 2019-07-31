EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) will announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.25. EPAM Systems reported earnings per share of $1.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

In other news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 361 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $63,954.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 25,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $4,217,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,738,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,300,647.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,189 shares of company stock worth $63,001,372 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 279,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,406,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 207.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, reaching $196.20. 6,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,166. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $104.77 and a 12 month high of $201.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

