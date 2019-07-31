EOG Resources (EOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect EOG Resources to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EOG Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $80.41 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

