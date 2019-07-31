Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Enquest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of ENQUF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25. Enquest has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. The company operates through two segments, North Sea and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alma/Galia, and Kraken.

