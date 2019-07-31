Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Craig Hallum in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.19% from the stock’s current price.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $3.70 and a one year high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -180.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Ranhoff sold 63,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $928,603.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 790,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,358.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $115,000. 48.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

