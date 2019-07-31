ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €18.00 by Berenberg Bank

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €18.00 ($20.93) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENI. HSBC upgraded AU Optronics from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $52.00 target price on Twitter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $124.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a $230.00 target price on Align Technology and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €17.61 ($20.48).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI stock opened at €14.10 ($16.40) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €13.42 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of €16.70 ($19.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.89. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.89.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.