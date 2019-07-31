Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Energy Transfer LP Unit to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 116,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,833,073. The company has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.56. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $86.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $54,976.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas P. Mason sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $1,047,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

