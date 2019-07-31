EncryptoTel [WAVES] Trading 8.2% Higher This Week (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a total market capitalization of $477,550.00 and $289.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00274866 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.52 or 0.01464883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00116427 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021721 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000593 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s launch date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com . EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel

Buying and Selling EncryptoTel [WAVES]

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

