Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.33

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.33 and last traded at C$34.95, with a volume of 41919 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.93.

Several research analysts have commented on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of in a research report on Friday, June 28th. TD Securities raised shares of DREAM Unlimited from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a $29.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Empire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.80%.

Empire Company Profile (TSE:EMP.A)

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

