Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Middleton & Co Inc MA acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Harvey Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 7,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 34.7% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.41. 1,944,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,185. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.38 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at $8,249,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 4,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $290,550.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

