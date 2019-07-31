Emercoin Price Tops $0.0877 on Top Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $3.88 million and $8,753.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0877 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges including xBTCe, CoinExchange, Upbit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 44,242,252 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

Buying and Selling Emercoin

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, xBTCe, Crex24, Cryptopia, Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

