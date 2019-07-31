Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Emcor Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Emcor Group has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6.52%.

EME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

