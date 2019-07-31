Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Emcor Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $5.50-5.75 EPS.

Shares of Emcor Group stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $84.39. The stock had a trading volume of 429,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,447. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.65. Emcor Group has a twelve month low of $57.29 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Emcor Group alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EME shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Emcor Group in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Emcor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emcor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.