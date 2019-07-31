Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-0.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.09 million.Elevate Credit also updated its FY19 guidance to $0.55-0.65 EPS.

Shares of ELVT stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.25. 3,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,178. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26. The stock has a market cap of $180.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Elevate Credit has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $177.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.48 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevate Credit will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

In other news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital Growth Fund Ii sold 43,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $182,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,019 shares of company stock worth $3,298,718. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

