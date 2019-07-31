Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Holdings Raised by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 3,787.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $477,308.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,223,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $396,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,294 shares of company stock worth $9,026,128. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EA. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $92.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on AK Steel from $1.90 to $2.40 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.41.

Shares of EA stock opened at $95.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.28. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.