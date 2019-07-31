Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ ERI opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $627.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.92 million. Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eldorado Resorts will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

