Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a positive rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of MGM CHINA HOLDI/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Zai Lab from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.24.
NASDAQ ERI opened at $46.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Eldorado Resorts has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $54.99.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 33.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 1,824.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
