Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.34. Ecosynthetix shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 14,900 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.15. The firm has a market cap of $194.99 million and a P/E ratio of -115.17. The company has a quick ratio of 24.62, a current ratio of 26.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.94 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

