eBitcoin Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EBTC)

eBitcoin (CURRENCY:EBTC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 31st. Over the last seven days, eBitcoin has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. eBitcoin has a total market cap of $636,291.00 and approximately $14,427.00 worth of eBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000336 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eBitcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00274766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.01465959 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00116379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021674 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000592 BTC.

eBitcoin Token Profile

eBitcoin’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. eBitcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,897,126 tokens. eBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@eBTCFoundation . The official website for eBitcoin is ebitcoin.org . eBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @eBTCFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBitcoin is /r/eBTC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBitcoin

eBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Kucoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.