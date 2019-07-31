Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.03

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.66. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 2,703 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 141,727 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 29,422 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

