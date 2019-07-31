Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.03

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.03 and traded as high as $24.66. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund shares last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 2,703 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
About Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT)
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.