Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.77-5.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.87. Eaton also updated its FY19 guidance to $5.77-5.97 EPS.

ETN stock traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, reaching $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,039,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,484. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.54 per share, with a total value of $129,983.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

