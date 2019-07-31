Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

Eaton has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Eaton has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eaton to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $83.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.47. Eaton has a 52 week low of $64.46 and a 52 week high of $89.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.08.

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $344,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Leonetti purchased 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.08 per share, for a total transaction of $49,820.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 127 shares in the company, valued at $10,043.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

