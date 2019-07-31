Dystem Hits 24-Hour Volume of $88.00 (DTEM)

Dystem (CURRENCY:DTEM) traded 71.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Dystem has a market capitalization of $3,277.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of Dystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dystem has traded 71.7% lower against the dollar. One Dystem coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008954 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004895 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Dystem

Dystem is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 5th, 2018. Dystem’s total supply is 6,619,377 coins and its circulating supply is 6,521,943 coins. Dystem’s official Twitter account is @dystemio . Dystem’s official website is dystem.io

Dystem Coin Trading

Dystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

