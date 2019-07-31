Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,156.11% and a negative return on equity of 190.84%. The business had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) EPS. Dynavax Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3294.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DVAX stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.27. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $182.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, SVP Robert Coffman sold 32,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $147,558.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 132,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

