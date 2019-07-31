DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 125.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.58.
Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
