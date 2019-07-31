DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 125.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DRRX traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,319. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $173.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

In other news, Director Jon S. Saxe purchased 40,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,467. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 4,095,400 shares of company stock worth $2,140,930. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on shares of DURECT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

