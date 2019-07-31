Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. Duke Realty also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.41-1.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRE. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Duke Realty from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.87.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Shares of DRE traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.33. 4,594,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,002,341. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $24.67 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.51.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.