Dropil (DROP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.27 Million

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 71% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $11.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dropil has traded 67.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dropil token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008266 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005373 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001368 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000640 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dropil Token Profile

DROP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,734,647,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil . Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dropil’s official website is dropil.com

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

