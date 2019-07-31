DOWCOIN (DOW) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,142.00

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. DOWCOIN has a market cap of $39,562.00 and $2,142.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar. One DOWCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00419485 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00080793 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000124 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001558 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007342 BTC.

DOWCOIN Profile

DOWCOIN (CRYPTO:DOW) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,810,983 tokens. DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DOWCOIN is www.dowcoin.io

DOWCOIN Token Trading

DOWCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DOWCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

