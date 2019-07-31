Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Onespan Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Onespan in a report issued on Friday, July 26th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for Onespan’s FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Onespan alerts:

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.29 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Calyxt in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Onespan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

OSPN opened at $14.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.06. Onespan has a twelve month low of $11.41 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other news, insider Scott Clements bought 3,550 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $50,197.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 34,000 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $487,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Onespan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,258,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onespan by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,522,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Onespan by 35.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the fourth quarter worth about $6,108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Onespan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Onespan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.