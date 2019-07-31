DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Takes Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,854,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,989 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 20,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7,029.3% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $170.45. The company has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

